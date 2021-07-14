U.S. 1 North (Roosevelt Expressway) Lane Closure at Night Next Week for Construction in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Northbound U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) will be reduced to a single lane on the Wayne Junction Viaduct over SEPTA tracks and the Nicetown neighborhood in North Philadelphia on Monday, July 19, through Friday, July 23, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning for bridge construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

In addition, periodic lane closures may occur on the southbound U.S.1 (Roosevelt Expressway) on Monday, July 19, through Friday, July 23, from 6:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning for various construction activities on the viaduct.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area or use and alternate route because significant backups are expected.

Current work to rehabilitate and re-deck the southbound outer lane and shoulder of the mile-long viaduct will continue until spring 2022 before construction shifts to the northbound side of the structure. The entire project is expected to be completed in spring 2024. For more project information, visit www.us1wav.com.

