Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 446 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,093 in the last 365 days.

U.S. 1 North (Roosevelt Expressway) Lane Closure at Night Next Week for Construction in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Northbound U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) will be reduced to a single lane on the Wayne Junction Viaduct over SEPTA tracks and the Nicetown neighborhood in North Philadelphia on Monday, July 19, through Friday, July 23, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning for bridge construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

In addition, periodic lane closures may occur on the southbound U.S.1 (Roosevelt Expressway) on Monday, July 19, through Friday, July 23, from 6:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning for various construction activities on the viaduct.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area or use and alternate route because significant backups are expected. 

Current work to rehabilitate and re-deck the southbound outer lane and shoulder of the mile-long viaduct will continue until spring 2022 before construction shifts to the northbound side of the structure. The entire project is expected to be completed in spring 2024.   For more project information, visit www.us1wav.com

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

# # #

 

You just read:

U.S. 1 North (Roosevelt Expressway) Lane Closure at Night Next Week for Construction in Philadelphia

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.