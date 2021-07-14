Road Closure Route 1009 (West Pike Street) - Houston

​

Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of the closure of Route 1009 (West Pike Street) located in Houston, Washington County. The closure will be located between Shelly’s Pike Inn and Route 519. The closure will begin on Monday, July 19 at 6 am and will open on Thursday, August 12 at 5 pm.

The closure will be in place to allow crews to replace the bridge that caries Route 519 over Chartiers Creek. The project will also include roadway approaches, drainage upgrade, guide rail, signing and pavement markings. A marked detour will be in place using Route 519 and Interstate 79 and Route 1041 (Race Track Road).

Media contact: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135

