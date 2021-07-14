Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Westminster Barracks / Lewd and Lascivious Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B101255

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sergeant Christopher Blais                   

STATION: Bureau Of Criminal Investigations, Troop B East                   

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: March 2019

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 121, East Grafton, VT

VIOLATION: Lewd and Lascivious Conduct

 

ACCUSED: Travis Smith                                            

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westminster, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 7/14/21 detectives with the Vermont State Police, Bureau of Criminal

Investigations arrested Travis Smith.  Smith's arrest followed a lengthy

investigation started in early 2020.  Allegations were brought forward that

Smith had inappropriate contact with a female who was visiting his home in early

2019.  Smith was charged with Lewd and Lascivious Conduct and was released on a

criminal citation.  Smith is scheduled to appear in Windham County Superior

Court, Criminal Division on 7/15/21 at 1230 to answer to the above charge.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  7/15/21  1230           

COURT: Windham County Superior Court, Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Detective Sergeant Christopher Blais

BCI Troop B East, Royalton Barracks

2011 VT Rt 107, Bethel, VT 05032

(Office) 802-234-9933

 

