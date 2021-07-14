Westminster Barracks / Lewd and Lascivious Conduct
CASE#: 20B101255
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sergeant Christopher Blais
STATION: Bureau Of Criminal Investigations, Troop B East
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: March 2019
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 121, East Grafton, VT
VIOLATION: Lewd and Lascivious Conduct
ACCUSED: Travis Smith
AGE: 47
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westminster, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 7/14/21 detectives with the Vermont State Police, Bureau of Criminal
Investigations arrested Travis Smith. Smith's arrest followed a lengthy
investigation started in early 2020. Allegations were brought forward that
Smith had inappropriate contact with a female who was visiting his home in early
2019. Smith was charged with Lewd and Lascivious Conduct and was released on a
criminal citation. Smith is scheduled to appear in Windham County Superior
Court, Criminal Division on 7/15/21 at 1230 to answer to the above charge.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 7/15/21 1230
COURT: Windham County Superior Court, Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
