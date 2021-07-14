Public Comment: Revised Draft Opinion on Judges Using Court Case Management Systems

The California Supreme Court Committee on Judicial Ethics Opinions (CJEO) posted an updated draft opinion for public comment after considering a prior round of comments about whether, in a non-criminal matter, a judge may search the court’s electronic case management system (CMS) for information regarding a party, attorney, or facts relevant to the matter before the judge.
