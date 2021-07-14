Chip sealing operations begin Monday on M-86 and M-99 in Branch and Calhoun counties
COUNTIES: Branch and Calhoun
HIGHWAYS: M-86 and M-99
CLOSEST CITIES: Albion, Coldwater, Homer
START DATE: Monday, July 19, 2021
ESTIMATED END DATE: Friday, Oct. 10, 2021
PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation will be investing almost $1.7 million to crack, chip, and fog seal a total of 22.8 miles of three sections of M-86 and M-99:
- M-86 from Kane Road near Colon to US-12 near Coldwater.
- M-99 from Powers Street in Homer to South County Line Road.
- M-99 from M-60 to the Kalamazoo River in Albion.
SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will extend the life of these roads by keeping preserving good pavement conditions.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Single-lane closures with traffic regulators.