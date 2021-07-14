Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Chip sealing operations begin Monday on M-86 and M-99 in Branch and Calhoun counties

Contact: Nick Schirripa, MDOT Office of Communications, 269-208-7829 Agency: Transportation

COUNTIES: Branch and Calhoun

HIGHWAYS: M-86 and M-99

CLOSEST CITIES: Albion, Coldwater, Homer

START DATE: Monday, July 19, 2021

ESTIMATED END DATE: Friday, Oct. 10, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation will be investing almost $1.7 million to crack, chip, and fog seal a total of 22.8 miles of three sections of M-86 and M-99:

  • M-86 from Kane Road near Colon to US-12 near Coldwater.
  • M-99 from Powers Street in Homer to South County Line Road.
  • M-99 from M-60 to the Kalamazoo River in Albion.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will extend the life of these roads by keeping preserving good pavement conditions.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Single-lane closures with traffic regulators.

Chip sealing operations begin Monday on M-86 and M-99 in Branch and Calhoun counties

