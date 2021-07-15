70% of Survey Respondents Report Nonprofit Employees are Still Primarily Remote
New Survey Results Reveal How Nonprofit Leaders are Transitioning Back to the Workplace
The top four employee concerns surrounding a return to the workplace include risk of infection, use of public transportation, lack of childcare and mistrust of others following safety protocols.”WASHINGTON , D.C., UNITED STATES, July 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As employers grapple with when and how to physically return their people to the workplace, it is clear that where work gets done in a post-pandemic world is less important than in prior decades. To better understand how the social impact sector adapted, Nonprofit HR surveyed nonprofit and social impact leaders across the U.S. to share insights on progress, concerns and lessons learned from implemented return-to-workplace and work-from-home plans.
— 2021 Nonprofit Return to Workplace Survey Results
While 62% of respondents consider their organization’s remote work experience successful, and 78% reported unanticipated positive benefits from going remote, there are challenges and nuanced circumstances that remain surrounding what to do next, including:
• More than half of respondent organizations are considering future remote work options for any position that accommodates it.
• The top four management concerns are maintaining company culture, collaboration and teamwork, productivity and engagement, and effective communication.
• The top four employee concerns surrounding a return to the workplace include risk of infection, use of public transportation, lack of childcare and mistrust of others following safety protocols.
• Half of responding organizations did not require a COVID-19 vaccine to return to the workplace; instead, they have implemented several parameters to keep employees safe.
• The majority of respondents reported up to 25% of their staff relocated during the pandemic – of those that relocated, 50% relocated out-of-state, 42% in-state and 9% abroad.
You may view the full results infographic at https://tinyurl.com/mtn9ek6c – additionally, Nonprofit HR hosted a webinar on this topic. Press are invited to watch the recording at https://tinyurl.com/sj9zrerk.
Press seeking interviews may email Managing Director, Client Marketing & Strategic Communication, Atokatha Ashmond Brew at abrew@nonprofithr.com.
About Nonprofit HR
Nonprofit HR is the country’s leading and oldest firm focused exclusively on the talent management needs of social impact organizations. We focus our efforts on project-based human resources consulting, HR outsourcing, talent acquisition, and executive search. Nonprofit HR also offers customized trainings, research and events, all with the objective of strengthening the people management capacity of the workforce. Since 2000, our staff of credentialed experts have advanced the impact of some of the world’s most influential brands in the sector. Learn more at www.nonprofithr.com.
Atokatha Ashmond Brew
Nonprofit HR
+1 202-785-2060
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Twitter
Facebook
2021 Nonprofit Return to Workplace Survey Overview