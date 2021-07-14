Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 474 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,112 in the last 365 days.

Senator Steven Roberts’ David Dorn Memorial Bill Signed Into Law

Senator Steven Roberts’ David Dorn Memorial Bill Signed Into Law

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Steven Roberts, D-St. Louis, commends the governor for signing Senate Bill 520 into law on Wednesday, July 14. The legislation designates a portion of State Highway 180 in St. Louis in honor of David Dorn, a 77-year-old retired police captain who served with the Metropolitan Police Department in St. Louis for nearly 40 years. Captain Dorn was shot and killed on June 2, 2020, after responding to a burglary of a friend’s pawnshop in The Ville, St. Louis during the unrest that shook the city following the death of George Floyd.

“Captain Dorn dedicated his life to serving his community,” Sen. Roberts said. “By naming this highway after him, we are ensuring Capt. Dorn’s legacy of service and compassion will not be forgotten, and that future generations will understand the tragic loss of life that occurred because of the senseless violence that night. This memorial designation is a great opportunity to honor Capt. Dorn for everything he did to keep the citizens of St. Louis safe throughout his career.”

The portion of State Highway 180 that will be designated under SB 520 extends from Interstate 170 to Kienlen Avenue.

For more information, please contact Sen. Roberts’ office at 573-751-4415.

###

You just read:

Senator Steven Roberts’ David Dorn Memorial Bill Signed Into Law

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.