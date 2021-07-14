Senator Steven Roberts’ David Dorn Memorial Bill Signed Into Law

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Steven Roberts, D-St. Louis, commends the governor for signing Senate Bill 520 into law on Wednesday, July 14. The legislation designates a portion of State Highway 180 in St. Louis in honor of David Dorn, a 77-year-old retired police captain who served with the Metropolitan Police Department in St. Louis for nearly 40 years. Captain Dorn was shot and killed on June 2, 2020, after responding to a burglary of a friend’s pawnshop in The Ville, St. Louis during the unrest that shook the city following the death of George Floyd.

“Captain Dorn dedicated his life to serving his community,” Sen. Roberts said. “By naming this highway after him, we are ensuring Capt. Dorn’s legacy of service and compassion will not be forgotten, and that future generations will understand the tragic loss of life that occurred because of the senseless violence that night. This memorial designation is a great opportunity to honor Capt. Dorn for everything he did to keep the citizens of St. Louis safe throughout his career.”

The portion of State Highway 180 that will be designated under SB 520 extends from Interstate 170 to Kienlen Avenue.

For more information, please contact Sen. Roberts’ office at 573-751-4415.

