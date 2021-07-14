St Albans Barracks // DUI - Drugs; Cruelty to a Child
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:21A202595
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Currier
STATION: St Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 07/14/2021 at approximately 0852
INCIDENT LOCATION: Georgia Town Park and Ride near Skunk Hill Rd
VIOLATION: DUI – Drugs; Cruelty to a Child
ACCUSED: Christina Boucher
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07/14/2021 at approximately 0813 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of an individual slumped over the wheel in the driver’s seat of a vehicle at the Park and Ride in the town of Georgia with a child alert and present within the vehicle. Troopers responded to the call, and identified Christina Boucher (age 31 of Colchester) as the operator of the vehicle. Subsequent to investigation, Boucher was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI-Drugs and Cruelty to a Child, and transported to the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks for processing. Boucher was released on a citation to appear in Franklin County District Court on September 14, 2021 at 0830 hours to answer to the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/14/2021 at 0830
COURT: Franklin County District Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Audrey Currier (220)
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
Phone: (802) 524-5993
Email: audrey.currier@vermont.gov