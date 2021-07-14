Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St Albans Barracks // DUI - Drugs; Cruelty to a Child

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:21A202595

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Currier                          

STATION: St Albans                     

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 07/14/2021 at approximately 0852

INCIDENT LOCATION: Georgia Town Park and Ride near Skunk Hill Rd

VIOLATION: DUI – Drugs; Cruelty to a Child

 

ACCUSED: Christina Boucher                                                

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/14/2021 at approximately 0813 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of an individual slumped over the wheel in the driver’s seat of a vehicle at the Park and Ride in the town of Georgia with a child alert and present within the vehicle. Troopers responded to the call, and identified Christina Boucher (age 31 of Colchester) as the operator of the vehicle. Subsequent to investigation, Boucher was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI-Drugs and Cruelty to a Child, and transported to the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks for processing. Boucher was released on a citation to appear in Franklin County District Court on September 14, 2021 at 0830 hours to answer to the above charges.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/14/2021 at 0830          

COURT: Franklin County District Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Audrey Currier (220)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

Phone: (802) 524-5993

Email: audrey.currier@vermont.gov

 

