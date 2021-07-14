Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Route 2110 William Penn Highway Lane Restriction Thursday in Churchill

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on William Penn Highway (Route 2110) in Churchill Borough, Allegheny County, will occur Thursday, July 15 weather permitting.

Single-lane and shoulder closures will occur on William Penn Highway under I-376 (Parkway East) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday as crews from CDM Smith conduct routine bridge inspection activities.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

