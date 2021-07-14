Courthouse Dogs – an update

The statewide facility and courthouse dog family is growing! We are pleased that VOCA Child Advocacy Center Initiative funding supports these trained canines who provide compassionate support to child and adult victims and witnesses.
This post is an update to a blog post we published in January 2020 about courthouse dogs and the work they do. Not only is it fun to look at pictures of dogs, but OCVA helps fund services provided by Courthouse Facility Dogs.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.