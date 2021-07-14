Veelo Technologies adds General (retired) William M. Fraser III USAF as Special Advisor to Board of Directors

General (retired) William M. Fraser III

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veelo Technologies, a General Nano company that develops advanced materials and manufacturing solutions for the aerospace and defense composites industries, announced today that General William M. Fraser III, former Commander of the U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM) has joined the company as a Special Advisor to Veelo's Board of Directors. General Fraser will partner with Veelo's Board, management team, and other key stakeholders to advance the company's strategic goals.

General Fraser completed 40 years of commissioned service as the Commander, United States Transportation Command – a Unified, Combatant Command – where he served as the single manager responsible for global air, land, and maritime transport for the Department of Defense. Prior to this assignment, General Fraser was Commander, Air Combat Command, the 34th Vice Chief of Staff of the Air Force, and Assistant to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs. General Fraser is currently a Senior Fellow for the National Defense University in support of the Pinnacle, Capstone, and Keystone programs.

"Veelo Technologies is honored to welcome General Fraser to our team. His experience and strategic insight will further enhance our mission of developing and delivering capabilities that strengthen the warfighter, bolstering the U.S. domestic supply chain, and ensuring we are doing our part to protect U.S. weapon systems from emerging near-peer threats", said Joe Sprengard, Chief Executive Officer, Veelo Technologies. "General Fraser has served our country at the highest of levels, and we are honored that he has chosen to partner with Veelo Technologies to continue his passion for excellence and national security."

"I am excited about the capabilities that Veelo Technologies is offering to the defense supply base," said Fraser. "I look forward to working with the innovative team at Veelo and their Board of Directors to further Veelo's mission of delivering capabilities that impact 21st-century priorities in global security and sustainability".

General Fraser is a graduate of the ROTC program at Texas A&M University, where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering Technology. He also holds a Master of Science degree in Management Information Systems from the University of Northern Colorado.

About Veelo Technologies

Veelo Technologies, a General Nano company, is an innovation company that develops advanced materials and manufacturing solutions for the fast-growing aerospace and defense composites industry, as well as for medical, battery, and electric vehicle applications. With headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company's core competencies include chemistry, materials science, custom formulations, scaled manufacturing, and systems and application engineering.

Veelo Technologies' advanced material solutions include lightweight, multifunctional conductive materials that protect composite air vehicles from lightning strikes and electromagnetic effects and enhance survivability; lightweight heating solutions that enable out-of-autoclave (OoA) and out-of-oven (OoO) composite processing; and non-metallic, next-generation de-icing solutions.

The company's team of scientists and engineers work side-by-side with technologists at the Department of Defense and global aerospace and defense companies to develop next-generation advanced materials and manufacturing solutions.