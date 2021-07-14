US-2/M-28 signal work in Wakefield Wednesday

Contact:

July 14, 2021 -- The signal at the US-2/M-28 intersection in Wakefield will be dark next Wednesday while repairs are being made.

This signal will be dark Wednesday, July 21, while signal control equipment is being replaced. Traffic at the intersection will be controlled by four-way stop signs. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) urges motorists to use caution when approaching the intersection.

The signal is expected to resume normal operation sometime later in the day Wednesday.