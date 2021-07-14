Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 460 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,146 in the last 365 days.

US-2/M-28 signal work in Wakefield Wednesday

Contact: Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809 Agency: Transportation

July 14, 2021 -- The signal at the US-2/M-28 intersection in Wakefield will be dark next Wednesday while repairs are being made.

This signal will be dark Wednesday, July 21, while signal control equipment is being replaced. Traffic at the intersection will be controlled by four-way stop signs. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) urges motorists to use caution when approaching the intersection.

The signal is expected to resume normal operation sometime later in the day Wednesday.

You just read:

US-2/M-28 signal work in Wakefield Wednesday

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.