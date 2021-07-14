Michael Rossetti Joins The Savings Bank as Vice President - Cash Management Officer
The Savings Bank welcomes Michael Rossetti as Vice President – Cash Management Officer.”WAKEFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, USA , July 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Rossetti has joined The Savings Bank as Vice President – Cash Management Officer where he will be responsible for working with the Bank’s business banking customers and local businesses to provide cash management sales and services.
— Bob DiBella, President and CEO of The Savings Bank
Michael has extensive experience in commercial deposit products and services, with a focus on the sale, implementation, and servicing of all Cash Management products to new and existing business customers. Before joining The Savings Bank, he was Vice President, Cash Management Officer at Stoneham Bank where he was responsible for creating and updating Cash Management marketing plans and developing and executing sales strategies to implement Cash Management products and sales activities with commercial lenders and retail branches. His expertise includes knowledge of related state and federal banking compliance regulations, bank policies and procedures, and bank products and services sales, product development, implementation, customer service, relationship management and marketing.
Michael has also worked with Northern Bank as an Assistant Vice President, Cash Management. Prior to his more than eight years in Cash Management, Michael had close to 20 years’ experience as part of residential mortgage lending and closing teams.
Before his association with the financial and banking industry he was a professional hockey player with the Selva Hockey Organization as a representative of the United States in Italy, the Boston Bruins Organization, and the Herlev Hockey Organization as a representative of the United States in Denmark.
He received his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of New Hampshire, Whittemore School of Business and is a graduate of the New England School of Financial Studies.
Michael is on the Board of Directors of NuPath, Inc. Human Services Agency where he serves as Vice Chair. He has also served as a Team Captain for New England Area Walk for Autism Speaks.
"The Savings Bank welcomes Michael Rossetti as Vice President – Cash Management Officer," Bob DiBella, President and CEO of The Savings Bank said. "He brings a wealth of knowledge of cash management and a successful record of growing deposits, developing teams, and managing business processes which have led to long-lasting relationships with customers and commercial lenders. We look forward to working with him at the Bank's Main Office in Wakefield."
