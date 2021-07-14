Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 477 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,158 in the last 365 days.

Southbound I-79 Bridge Deck Repairs Continue Thursday in Aleppo Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing bridge deck repair work on southbound I-79 in Aleppo Township, Allegheny County, will occur Thursday, July 15 weather permitting.

A single-lane restriction will occur on southbound I-79 on the bridge over Glenfield Road from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday for concrete deck repairs.

Crews from Joseph B. Fay will perform the emergency repair work.

Please use caution and allow extra time if traveling through the area.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

You just read:

Southbound I-79 Bridge Deck Repairs Continue Thursday in Aleppo Township

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.