Paving Project to Start Soon on Route 20 in Erie County

​A $3.8 million resurfacing project that will give motorists a smoother ride on more than four miles of Route 20 in the City of Erie and Millcreek Township, Erie County is scheduled to start later this month. 

The project will include paving of 4.5 miles of Route 20 (26th Street) from Zuck Road in Millcreek Township to Chestnut Street in the City of Erie. Work will also include milling, base repair, drainage upgrades, guiderail replacement, curb ramps, sidewalk improvements and new pavement marking and signs.

Construction is expected to begin July 26, 2021, weather permitting, and is expected to be completed by early November 2021.

No detour is planned in connection with this project. Motorists may encounter lane restrictions with traffic controlled by flaggers. Drivers should be alert for traffic pattern shifts.

The contractor is Lindy Paving of Union City, PA. The contract cost is $3,844,348, which is to be paid with 80 percent federal funds and 20 percent state funds.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.gov/District1. 

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov. 

Follow PennDOT’s northwest region on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAErie or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/northwestregionpenndot. 

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

# # #

 Route 20 will be paved from Chestnut Street in Erie to Zuck Road in Millcreek Township.

