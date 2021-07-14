Paving Project to Start Soon on Route 20 in Erie County

​A $3.8 million resurfacing project that will give motorists a smoother ride on more than four miles of Route 20 in the City of Erie and Millcreek Township, Erie County is scheduled to start later this month.

The project will include paving of 4.5 miles of Route 20 (26th Street) from Zuck Road in Millcreek Township to Chestnut Street in the City of Erie. Work will also include milling, base repair, drainage upgrades, guiderail replacement, curb ramps, sidewalk improvements and new pavement marking and signs.

Construction is expected to begin July 26, 2021, weather permitting, and is expected to be completed by early November 2021.

No detour is planned in connection with this project. Motorists may encounter lane restrictions with traffic controlled by flaggers. Drivers should be alert for traffic pattern shifts.

The contractor is Lindy Paving of Union City, PA. The contract cost is $3,844,348, which is to be paid with 80 percent federal funds and 20 percent state funds.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

