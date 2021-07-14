Daily Road Closures Begin Next Will Week on Snydertown Road in Upper Augusta Township

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that a pipe replacement project is set to begin next week on Route 4012 (Snydertown Road) in Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County.

Starting Monday, July 19 Snydertown Road will be closed between Old Anthracite Road and Route 4009 (Black Mill Road) between the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., while a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew begins to replace pipes. Work will be performed Monday through Friday with anticipated completion date of August 6, weather permitting.

A detour using Route 4005 (Main Street), Route 61, and Black Mill Road will be in place while work is being performed.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, and drive with caution.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.gov/District3.

Information about infrastructure in District 3 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D3Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNews and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

###