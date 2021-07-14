PennDOT Reopens Green Valley Road in Newlin Township

King of Prussia, PA – Green Valley Road has reopened in Newlin Township, Chester County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today, following the completion of a project that replaced the culverts that carry Green Valley Road over tributary of West Brandywine Creek and over Green Valley Creek.

This work was part of nine structures in Bucks and Chester counties that PennDOT was repairing or replacing under a $4,523,491 project financed with 100 percent state funds.

Other structures completed under this project include:

Suplee Road over the east branch of Brandywine Creek in Honey Brook Township, Chester County;

Route 313 (Dublin Pike/Swamp Road) over Deep Run in Hilltown and Bedminster townships, Bucks County;

Butler Avenue over branch of Neshaminy Creek in New Britain Township, Bucks County;

Pughtown Road over French Creek in East Vincent Township, Chester County;

Route 896 (Newark Road) over Muddy Creek in Upper Oxford Township, Chester County;

Route 841 (Chatham Road) over Doe Run in West Marlborough Township, Chester County; and

Route 926 (Street Road) over Radley Run in Thornbury and Westtown townships, Chester County.

C. Abbonzino Contractors, Inc. of Sewell, N.J., is the general contractor on the bridge improvement project. Work on the entire project is now complete.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

# # #