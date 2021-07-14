Gulsen Sevincgil Promoted to Manager of the Methuen Branch Office of The Savings Bank
EINPresswire.com/ -- Gulsen Sevincgil of Lawrence has been promoted to Manager of the Methuen Branch Office of The Savings Bank. Gulsen has been Assistant Manager of the branch office since joining the Bank in 2018.
Gulsen has extensive experience and demonstrated skills in branch management and customer service. Before joining The Savings Bank, Gulsen was Branch Operations Manager at Santander Bank and Assistant Manager and Customer Service Representative at Sovereign Bank. She began her banking career as a Teller at the Arlington Trust/Shawmut Bank.
“Congratulations to Gulsen on this well-deserved promotion,” Bob DiBella, President of The Savings Bank said. “She has been an asset to the Bank as an Assistant Manager, and we look forward to working with her as Manager of the Methuen office.”
Karen Benedetti
Karen Benedetti
