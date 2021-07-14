Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 473 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,154 in the last 365 days.

Gulsen Sevincgil Promoted to Manager of the Methuen Branch Office of The Savings Bank

The Savings Bank

The Savings Bank

Gulsen Sevincgil, Methuen Branch Manager

WAKEFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gulsen Sevincgil of Lawrence has been promoted to Manager of the Methuen Branch Office of The Savings Bank. Gulsen has been Assistant Manager of the branch office since joining the Bank in 2018.

Gulsen has extensive experience and demonstrated skills in branch management and customer service. Before joining The Savings Bank, Gulsen was Branch Operations Manager at Santander Bank and Assistant Manager and Customer Service Representative at Sovereign Bank. She began her banking career as a Teller at the Arlington Trust/Shawmut Bank.

“Congratulations to Gulsen on this well-deserved promotion,” Bob DiBella, President of The Savings Bank said. “She has been an asset to the Bank as an Assistant Manager, and we look forward to working with her as Manager of the Methuen office.”

Karen Benedetti
The Savings Bank
+1 800-246-2009
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

Gulsen Sevincgil Promoted to Manager of the Methuen Branch Office of The Savings Bank

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.