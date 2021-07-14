2021 NYF Advertising Awards Announces Winners; Best of Show Goes to Saatchi & Saatchi Australia’s Donation Dollar
NYF Executive Jury Honors The Community, McCann New York, FCB Chicago, Africa, Translation LLC, and Saatchi & Saatchi Australia with Grand AwardsNEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA , July 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New York Festivals® Advertising Awards announced the 2021 award winners.
2021 Executive Jury President, Ralf Heuel, Chief Creative Officer/Partner of Grabarz & Partner led this year’s Executive Jury panel of Chief Creative Officers and top-tier agency Executive Creative Directors in the thoughtful deliberation and selection of this year’s winning campaigns. Film Craft, Healthcare, and Financial Executive Juries also convened via video conference to award campaigns Shortlisted within their specific categories. Executive Juries selected winners from the Shortlist determined by the 400+ members of NYF’s Grand Jury from entries submitted from 58 countries.
The combined 2021 Executive Juries awarded the prestigious New York Festival Best of Show Award, 9 Grand Prize Awards, 95 Gold Skyline Tower Awards, 108 Silver, and 146 Bronze. To view the complete list of award-winning entries, visit: https://www.nyfadvertising.com/.
Saatchi & Saatchi Australia’s “Donation Dollar” (The Royal Australian Mint) earned the top honor in the 2021 competition, the NYF Best of Show Award. Their innovative redesign of the Australian $1 coin was minted as a call to action and stamped with the message Donation Dollar ‘Give To Help Others’. With a goal of 25,000, one for every Australian, the Donation Dollar is the first Australian $1 coin to feature a color and an interactive design. The coin’s green center, designed to wear down the more the coin is donated, reveals golden ripples from the coin’s center– a symbol of the ongoing impact the coin is making in the lives of those in need. The ground-breaking campaign was also recognized with 2 Grand Awards and an impressive 7 Gold Skyline Towers.
“Donation Dollar was a project many years in the making. It needed approval from the highest levels of our government. And it needed to deliver on its stated promise: to remind all Australians to give more, more often. We are beyond humbled to be bestowed this honour. Thank you to all the judges and the NY Festival for seeing the positive good a little coin can make.” Simon Bagnasco ECD Saatchi & Saatchi Australia
To view an interview with Executive Jury President Ralf Heuel and award-winning Saatchi & Saatchi “Donation Dollar” creatives Simon Bagnasco and Lee Sunter visit: HERE.
The Executive Jury awarded the following agencies for their exceptional creative work with the 2021 New York Festivals Grand Award:
Branded Content/Entertainment: the community “The OREO Doomsday Vault” OREO
Brave Work/Brave Client: McCann New York “True Name by Mastercard” Mastercard
Design: FCB Chicago “Boards of Change” City of Chicago
Direct & Collateral: Saatchi & Saatchi Australia “Donation Dollar” The Royal Australian Mint
Film: Africa “Let Her Run” SporTV
Film Craft: Translation LLC “You Love Me” Beats by Dre
Outdoor: Saatchi & Saatchi Australia “Donation Dollar” The Royal Australian Mint
Positive World Impact: McCann New York “True Name by Mastercard” Mastercard
Social Media & Influencer: the community “The OREO Doomsday Vault” OREO
For a complete list of award-winning entries, please visit: https://www.nyfadvertising.com/.
The New York City Award, a special category for NYF’s Advertising Awards, celebrates advertising that captures the vibe of New York City. For 2021 Green Point Pictures’ “WE (SEEN)” for Pangaia was honored with the Gold Skyline Tower. BUCK Design earned the Silver for “The New Yorker 2020 Festival” for New Yorker and Grey New York was recognized with a Bronze for “Unboxing” for States United to Prevent Gun Violence.
New York Festivals special industry awards including the Global Agency of the Year, Global Brand of the Year, Independent Agency of the Year, and Regional Agencies of the Year will soon be announced. Stay tuned for the winners of NYF’s newest awards: The Genius 100 Inspiration Award, Signal Award, Pivot Award, and the SeeHer Lens Award.
To view the 2021 New York Festivals Advertising Awards winners gallery, please visit: https://www.nyfadvertising.com/.
New York Festivals is recognized worldwide as a touchstone for global creative excellence in advertising and marketing communications.
Entries to each of the competitions are judged around the world by panels of peers in their respective industries. For more information, go to www.newyorkfestivals.com.
Ralf Heuel, NYF Executive Jury President interviews the Best of Show award winners Saatchi & Saatchi “Donation Dollar” creatives Simon Bagnasco and Lee Sunter