North Carolina State Crime Lab Achieves Record DNA Hits

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Contact: Nazneen Ahmed (919) 716-0060

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today announced that the North Carolina State Crime Laboratory achieved a new record of hits in CODIS – the system of local, state, and national criminal justice DNA databases. In fiscal year 2020-2021, the Lab had a total of 1,029 hits to people and other cases in the database, surpassing 1,000 hits for the first time and marking a nearly 14 percent increase from the 905 hits last fiscal year.

Attorney General Stein released the following statement:

“Every time scientists at the Lab test evidence that leads to a hit in the DNA database, we’re able to give law enforcement powerful, new information to move cases forward and solve crimes. I’m grateful to my colleagues at the Lab and law enforcement officers across North Carolina for their work to get justice for victims and survivors and to make our communities safer.

“Continuing to swiftly test evidence, including the older sexual assault kits in local law enforcement custody, is key to keeping North Carolina families safe. We will continue to do everything in our power to help law enforcement close cases, get violent offenders off the street, and do right by survivors. We owe these brave survivors who have come forward nothing less.”

