New Evidence-Based Practice Learning Library Now Available
Learn More About the Principle of Evidence-Based Practice (EBP) with New Resources from ONSPITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nurses and other healthcare providers at the point of care use evidence-based practice techniques to ask and answer clinically relevant questions to promote quality, safety, and improved patient outcomes. Evidence-based practice is the process of shared decision-making that incorporates the best available evidence, clinical expertise, and patient preferences and values.
ONS is pleased to release curated resources to help nurses and other healthcare providers learn about and use evidence-based techniques and tools in their practice. The following resources can now be found in the ONS Evidence-Based Learning Library:
• Introduction to Evidence-Based Practice Course
• Podcasts
• Symptom Interventions
• Practice Tools
The library will continue to grow as additional resources are available.
The ONS Guidelines™ can also be found in the Evidence-Based Learning Library. ONS Guidelines provide evidence-based symptom management recommendations for patient care and incorporate published research with expert consensus on the certainty of the evidence, the balance of benefits and harms, and patient preferences and values. Created with rigorous methodology, the guideline recommendations can be utilized by nurses and other oncology healthcare professionals, patients, and policy makers with a goal of improving care for patients with cancer.
The ONS Guidelines received high distinction from the ECRI Guidelines TRUST® and are included in its national repository. The ECRI Guidelines TRUST (Transparency and Rigor Using Standards of Trustworthiness) provides healthcare providers with easy access to guidelines to advance safe and effective patient care. The following ONS Guidelines are available:
• ONS Guidelines for Cancer Treatment–Related Constipation
• ONS Guidelines for Cancer Treatment–Related Hot Flashes
• ONS Guidelines for Cancer Treatment–Related Lymphedema
• ONS Guidelines for Cancer Treatment–Related Skin Toxicity
• ONS Guidelines for Cancer Treatment–Related Radiodermatitis
ONS is a professional association that represents 100,000 nurses and is the professional home to more than 35,000 members. ONS is committed to promoting excellence in oncology nursing and the transformation of cancer care. Since 1975, ONS has provided a professional community for oncology nurses, developed evidence-based education programs and treatment information, and advocated for patient care, all in an effort to improve quality of life and outcomes for patients with cancer and their families. Learn more at www.ons.org.
