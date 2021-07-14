Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Providing Governmental Relations Services to the Washington State Public Works Board

The BOARD seeks an experienced, highly skilled governmental relations person/group. Working with the BOARD and its Executive Director, this position is responsible for assisting the BOARD as necessary to secure support for the BOARD’s public policy and budget requests. This may include activities such as participating in the annual BOARD policy retreat, assisting staff in analyzing or drafting legislation, soliciting sponsors for BOARD priority bills, testifying in committees, and meeting with legislators one-on-one.

Posting Date: July 14, 2021

Proposal Due: August 6, 2021 at midnight

Download RFP (MS Word)

