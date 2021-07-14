Smyrna students enlist in Tennessee Army National Guard

SMYRNA, Tenn. – Two graduates of Smyrna High School committed to serving their state and country by enlisting in the Tennessee Army National Guard on June 9.

Pvt. Nakia Drew enlisted to become a motor transportation specialist and will attend Basic Combat Training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, in August 2022. She will then spend seven weeks attending Advanced Individual Training, where she will learn vehicle operation and loading and unloading procedures.

“The Guard allows me to serve part-time and with a lot of good people,” said Drew. “I look forward to starting my career.”

After graduation, Drew will be a motor transport operator with Tullahoma’s 1175th Transport Company. She plans to make a career out of the military and eventually become an infantryman.

Pfc. Lilianna Sanchez enlisted as an automated logistical specialist and will attend Basic Training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, on September 7. She will spend 12 weeks attending Advanced Individual Training, where she will specialize in logistical software systems and manual stock control.

During BCT, both Soldiers will learn skills such as land navigation, marksmanship, hand-to-hand combat, and Army traditions.

Upon graduation, Sanchez will be report to Murfreesboro’s 269th Military Police Company.

“I was a part of the JROTC program at my high school and enjoyed the family like atmosphere,” said Sanchez. “I missed that family feeling and wanted to experience that again.”

Sanchez is currently a Middle Tennessee State University student with a focus in Animal Science. She aspires to be a veterinarian. She will attend school debt free utilizing Tennessee’s STRONG Act, which will cover 100% of the maximum undergraduate in-state tuition.