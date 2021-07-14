Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
M-65, M-55 resurfacing in Iosco County starts July 19

Contact: James Lake, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-0993 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Iosco

HIGHWAYS: M-65 and M-55

CLOSEST CITY: Hale

START DATE: Monday, July 19, 2021

ESTIMATED END DATE: Friday, Nov. 5, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $5.2 million to resurface 25 miles of highway at two locations in Iosco County: on M-65 from south of M-55 to Towerline Road, and on M-55 from the west Iosco County line to Chambers Road. The project includes widened paved shoulders on M-65 between M-55 and Hale.

For project details and a map, visit Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require single-lane closures with traffic regulators.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project includes new pavement markings and new sidewalk ramps built to Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards.  

