3T Pro Donates Chromebooks to a School for Remote Education

In an effort to help students excel, an industry leader in computer support and managed IT services has provided laptops to those who need them most.

RICHARDSON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with 3T Pro announced today that it has donated 30 Chromebooks to a school to help underprivileged children for remote education.

“Part of our mission is to serve our community, and whenever we have the opportunity to lend a helping hand, we do it.” said 3T Pro Vice President of Sales, Tommy Gay.

3T Pro, a Dallas IT support and consulting firm serving the wider Dallas area since 1992, provides 24/7 Computer Support and IT Services to a wide variety of small and medium-sized businesses across Dallas, Ft. Worth, and beyond. The company offers hourly and managed IT Services, Cloud, Project Management, Business Continuity, and more.

During the peak of the pandemic, Chromebooks were in high demand. Chromebooks, according to Google, aren’t like other laptops. They run Chrome OS, an operating system made by Google. They are powerful, so they can handle what’s essential to their users – in this case – underprivileged children, and they are designed in a way that makes them easy to use.

In essence, Chromebooks are laptops that run on a lightweight operating system called ChromeOS, which is a lot less demanding than Windows 10 or the latest macOS, industry experts say. It mostly relies on the Chrome browser – and therefore, internet connectivity – to perform tasks.

Tommy noted that the 30 laptops 3T Pro donated will allow the school to give students access to computers and technology that they otherwise would not have.

“We believe children are our future, and we truly believe in investing in them,” Tommy said. “The donation of these Chromebooks is simply a manifestation of our commitment to children, education, and the community At-large.”

For more information, please visit 3tpro.com/about-3t-pro/our-rates/ and https://3tpro.com/blog/.

