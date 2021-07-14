PennDOT Now Hiring for Winter Maintenance
Dunmore, PA – Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is seeking hardworking individuals to work from September 2021 through April 2022 in the Winter Maintenance Program! If you enjoy working in a fast-paced and dedicated environment on a seasonal basis, or with the potential for promotion into a permanent position, this is the job for you. Click here to apply today.
Watch this video to see how you can make a difference in the Winter Maintenance Program!
Positions available are:
- Transportation Equipment/CDL Operator
- Diesel & Construction Equipment Mechanic
- Auto Mechanic
- Semi-Skilled Laborer
- Tradesman Helper
- Welder
- Radio Dispatcher
- Custodial Worker
- Stock Clerk
- Clerk 1
MEDIA CONTACT: Jessica Kalinoski, 570.963.4044
# # #