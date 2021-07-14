Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
PennDOT Now Hiring for Winter Maintenance

Dunmore, PA – Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is seeking hardworking individuals to work from September 2021 through April 2022 in the Winter Maintenance Program! If you enjoy working in a fast-paced and dedicated environment on a seasonal basis, or with the potential for promotion into a permanent position, this is the job for you. Click here to apply today.

Watch this video to see how you can make a difference in the Winter Maintenance Program!

Positions available are:

  •        Transportation Equipment/CDL Operator 
  •        Diesel & Construction Equipment Mechanic 
  •        Auto Mechanic 
  •        Semi-Skilled Laborer 
  •        Tradesman Helper 
  •        Welder 
  •        Radio Dispatcher 
  •        Custodial Worker 
  •        Stock Clerk
  •        Clerk 1 

  MEDIA CONTACT: Jessica Kalinoski, 570.963.4044

 

PennDOT Now Hiring for Winter Maintenance

