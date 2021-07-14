PennDOT Now Hiring for Winter Maintenance

Dunmore, PA – Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is seeking hardworking individuals to work from September 2021 through April 2022 in the Winter Maintenance Program! If you enjoy working in a fast-paced and dedicated environment on a seasonal basis, or with the potential for promotion into a permanent position, this is the job for you. Click here to apply today.

Watch this video to see how you can make a difference in the Winter Maintenance Program!

Positions available are:

Transportation Equipment/CDL Operator

Diesel & Construction Equipment Mechanic

Auto Mechanic

Semi-Skilled Laborer

Tradesman Helper

Welder

Radio Dispatcher

Custodial Worker

Stock Clerk

Clerk 1

MEDIA CONTACT: Jessica Kalinoski, 570.963.4044

