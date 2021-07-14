Religions for Peace presents the Conference on Faith and Diplomacy: Generations in Dialogue, Oct 4-7, Lindau, Germany
How can Religion and Diplomacy bring about our collective peace and prosperity?
Diplomacy is the oldest means of trying to build peaceful, just, inclusive coexistence in our global community. Religion is the oldest system of language, instruction, and institutional existence.”NEW YORK, 10017, July 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diplomacy is the oldest means of trying to build peaceful, just, inclusive coexistence in our global community. Religion is the oldest system of language, instruction, and institutional existence.
— Religions for Peace
As we live through crises of global proportions, marked by tragic violence of thousands of armed conflicts across different regions, over 4 million deaths of Covid-19 worldwide, and 26.4 million refugees across every continent, how can Religion and Diplomacy meet to bring about mutual understanding and cooperation for our collective peace and prosperity?
Religions for Peace and Ring for Peace with the support of the German Federal Foreign Office, are pleased to inform you about the Conference of the World Council of Religious Leaders on Faith and Diplomacy: Generations in Dialogue, which will be held in Lindau, Germany, from
4-7 October 2021.
This Conference will convene the World Council of Religions for Peace, including members of the Interfaith Youth and Women’s networks, together with partners representing governmental, intergovernmental and civil society institutions (including academia), in a hybrid modality.
From October 4-7, the conference will feature discussion panels and interactive workshops focusing on three main themes of Peace and Security, Environment and Humanitarianism – always with a view to the extent to which young people can and must be involved as multipliers in global peace processes.
Confirmed keynote speakers include
• Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, WHO
• Dr. Jeffrey Sachs, Director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University and President of the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network
• H.E. Cardinal Charles Bo Archbishop of Yangon, Myanmar; President, Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conference; Co-President, Religions for Peace
• H.E. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, England
• H.E. Filippo Grandi, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, UNHCR
Religions for Peace builds on a 50-year legacy of multireligious engagement nuanced, informed and challenged by diverse and complex contexts at community, national, regional and global levels. Since its inception in 1970, Religions for Peace's affiliated IRCs have engaged in a
wide range of social, political, economic and humanitarian issues.
The full program and high-level speakers and participants will be presented at an international press conference on 15 September 2021 in Lindau, Germany. Journalists wishing to attend the press conference remotely or in-person are invited to contact Ms. Suzanne Toma at communications@rfp.org
Suzanne Toma
Religions for Peace International
stoma@rfp.org