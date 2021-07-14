Fibank Launches the Ninth Edition of the Best Bulgarian Company of the Year Competition

Fibank Head Office

SOFIA, BULGARIA, July 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the ninth consecutive year, the distinguished Best Bulgarian Company of the Year competition will award the most successful Bulgarian businesses. The initiative is carried out thanks to First Investment Bank (Fibank). The mission of the project is to raise public awareness of good examples in business, to prove that there are world-class companies in Bulgaria, and to promote their successful business models. The competition is a long-term and sustainable initiative with the ambition to motivate Bulgarian companies to competitiveness and innovation.

An expert jury will select the companies that have shown stable growth combined with a capacity to cope in a competitive environment, enter new markets, develop successful strategies and progressive business ideas, and establish their brand. Given the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the indicators taken into account this year will be the potential of companies to deal with crisis situations and recover following a crisis. To be eligible for participation, companies need to have Bulgarian capital, Bulgarian management and represent a Bulgarian brand.

The jury comprises prominent business and media personalities from the country such as: Mr. Chavdar Zlatev, CEO and Member of the Management Board of Fibank; Mr. Kancho Stoychev, sociologist and Chair of Made in Bulgaria Union of Small and Medium Business; Mr. Emil Harsev, financier; Ms. Venelina Gocheva, owner and manager of Media Group Bulgaria; Mr. Yordan Mateev, publisher of Forbes-Bulgaria magazine; and Ms. Vanya Manova, Regional Manager of Mastercard for Bulgaria, Northern Macedonia, Albania and Kosovo.

Interest in this prestigious competition has traditionally bees high, with nearly 300 companies taking part in its last edition. Participants will compete in the following categories: Micro and Small Company, Medium and Large Company, and Most Successful Bulgarian Woman in Business – an award for female entrepreneurship. Each year, a special award is also given to the Favorite Company of the Public, which is chosen by online voting.

Companies that want to participate need to fill out a short questionnaire available on the competition’s website at: http://naidobrafirma.bg/Questionnaire/. Applications will be accepted until September 19, 2021.