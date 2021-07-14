Aspire has achieved ServiceNow App Engine competency
EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspire Systems is proud to announce our newest milestone! We have now achieved ServiceNow App Engine competency. This achievement directly demonstrates our superior position among ServiceNow partners, as now Aspire has met all criteria to become App Engine competent. It is with great pride, we say that, we are now one of the very few partners to have achieved this stature. This new feat proves the success of our continued strategic relationship with ServiceNow for more than 10 years.
ServiceNow App Engine is a revolutionary platform, which leverages the power of low-code / no-code technology to build enterprise-grade applications in a much smarter and faster way. Its ‘anyone can code’ motto has truly transformed the way applications are made. App Engine uses simple interface, pre-built components and a visual approach to application development. It fast tracks the development process and thus, reduces time-to-market and drastically reduces the cost involved with app development.
Our qualified experts signed up for ServiceNow Certified Application Developer program and completed it successfully. ServiceNow certification gives the attendees the knowledge and confidence to take full advantage of the Now platform. The prerequisite to take part in the program is that the participants must be ServiceNow system administrators who have hands-on experience administering and developing on a ServiceNow instance.
With our experts completing the program, ServiceNow has certified that we know the in-and-out of App Engine and can work confidently on the platform. To this regard, Aspire has worked on several projects on the App Engine and has built numerous tailor-made custom applications for our customers. In addition, we also have the certified experts to support the apps. All these criteria put together gives us the niche status of being App Engine competent. Our customers can now experience greater satisfaction with our superior quality of ServiceNow solutions.
With ServiceNow’s overwhelming success with its App Engine, it is prestigious moment for us to be one of the very few ServiceNow partners who can build apps on the App Engine with complete platform knowledge. We hope to reach even greater heights with the power of the Now platform. We sincerely thank our customers for giving us the opportunity to grow many folds. We are grateful and thankful to ServiceNow for the acknowledging the competency.
Aspire Systems is a premier partner of ServiceNow. We bring unmatched global experience, top talent and innovation to support enterprises with their ServiceNow endeavours. As a global ServiceNow solution provider we have successfully completed more than 100 projects and our services include consulting, implementation, ITSM, ITBM, SecOps, HRSM, GRC, customer service management and managed support services.
Dhanwandhi Panner
