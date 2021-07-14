Bosch Announces Rollout Of An OpenChain ISO 5230 Framework For Open Source Compliance
This year Bosch rolled out Open Source regulations that are ISO 5230 conformant. The goal is to be a whole entity conformant enterprise by end of the year.SAN FRANCISCO, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the past few years Bosch has been actively involved in forming and promoting the new OpenChain ISO 5230 standard. Beginning this year Bosch rolled out new corporate Open Source regulations that are OpenChain ISO 5230 conformant. The goal is to become a whole entity conformant enterprise by end of this year.
“Our old Open Source regulations where already pretty close to the OpenChain requirements” states Hans Malte Kern, Head of the Bosch Center of Competence Open Source, “but we had some areas where a more explicit regulation was required by the standard.”
“Bosch is a pivotal company in the automotive sphere due to both its strong product portfolio and its stance as a dedicated, reliable partner,” says Shane Coughlan, OpenChain General Manager. “Their formal adoption of OpenChain ISO 5230 builds on years of productive engagement as a thought-leader in this space. We are delighted to collaborate on the next steps in improving the efficiency and effectiveness of the automotive software supply chain.”
About Bosch
The Bosch Group is a leading global supplier of technology and services. It employs roughly 395,000 associates worldwide (as of December 31, 2020). The company generated sales of 71.5 billion euros in 2020. Its operations are divided into four business sectors: Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. As a leading IoT provider, Bosch offers innovative solutions for smart homes, Industry 4.0, and connected mobility. Bosch is pursuing a vision of mobility that is sustainable, safe, and exciting. It uses its expertise in sensor technology, software, and services, as well as its own IoT cloud, to offer its customers connected, cross-domain solutions from a single source. The Bosch Group’s strategic objective is to facilitate connected living with products and solutions that either contain artificial intelligence (AI) or have been developed or manufactured with its help. Bosch improves quality of life worldwide with products and services that are innovative and spark enthusiasm. In short, Bosch creates technology that is “Invented for life.”
About OpenChain
The OpenChain Project maintains the International Standard for open source license compliance. This allows companies of all sizes and in all sectors to adopt the key requirements of a quality open source compliance program. This is an open standard and all parties are welcome to engage with our community, to share their knowledge, and to contribute to the future of our standard.
About The Linux Foundation
The Linux Foundation is the organization of choice for the world’s top developers and companies to build ecosystems that accelerate open technology development and industry adoption. Together with the worldwide open source community, it is solving the hardest technology problems by creating the largest shared technology investment in history. Founded in 2000, The Linux Foundation today provides tools, training and events to scale any open source project, which together deliver an economic impact not achievable by any one company. More information can be found at www.linuxfoundation.org.
The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our trademark usage page: https://www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage.
Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.
Shane Coughlan
OpenChain Project
email us here