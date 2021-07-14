Amber Alert - Paytan Costello

Paytan Costello, 2-years-old, 20lbs, brown hair, brown eyes. Last seen wearing a purple princess night gown. Vehicle information: White Dodge Caravan, no known license plate. Payton was last seen in the area of 16000 W. Banff Lane in Surprise, AZ in Maricopa County. She was taken by her mother Fallon Costello, during a DCS investigation. Fallon was last seen wearing a pink shirt and black pants. Please call 911 if you have any information. Surprise PD has jurisdiction