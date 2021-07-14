Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 508 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,413 in the last 365 days.

Amber Alert - Paytan Costello

Paytan Costello, 2-years-old, 20lbs, brown hair, brown eyes. Last seen wearing a purple princess night gown. Vehicle information: White Dodge Caravan, no known license plate. Payton was last seen in the area of 16000 W. Banff Lane in Surprise, AZ in Maricopa County. She was taken by her mother Fallon Costello, during a DCS investigation. Fallon was last seen wearing a pink shirt and black pants. Please call 911 if you have any information. Surprise PD has jurisdiction

You just read:

Amber Alert - Paytan Costello

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.