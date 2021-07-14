EARLY WARNING DISCLOSURE - DECREASE IN SHAREHOLDING PERCENTAGE OF HEMPSANA HOLDINGS LTD.
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hempsana Holdings Ltd. (formerly, Stralak Resources Inc.) (the “Company”) completed its previously announced business combination that resulted in a reverse take-over of the Company (the “RTO Transaction”) by the securityholders of Hempsana Inc. (“Hempsana”) on July 12, 2021.
Upon closing of the RTO Transaction, the Company issued common shares (the “Common Shares”) to original securityholders of Hempsana, among other things, which resulted in the increase of the Company’s issued and outstanding Common Shares. Following the RTO Transaction, 9801871 Canada Inc. (“9801”), 2694057 Ontario Ltd. (“2694”) and Amuka Holdings Ltd. (“Amuka”) announce that their respective ownership of Common Shares decreased to below 10% (each a “Below 10% Filer”, and collectively, the “Below 10% Filers”).
As part of the RTO Transaction, the Company consolidated its Common Shares on the basis of 1 post-consolidation Common Share for every 253.7067059 pre-consolidation Common Shares (the “Consolidation”) on June 25, 2021. Prior to the Consolidation, the Company had 269,563,375 Common Shares issued and outstanding. As a result of the Consolidation, the Company had 1,062,501 Common Shares issued and outstanding. Upon closing of the RTO Transaction, the Company has 24,129,323 Common Shares issued and outstanding. The shareholding percentage of each Below 10% Filer has decreased to below 10%, as set out below:
• 9801 held 113,327,232 pre-consolidation Common Shares, representing 42.04% of the then issued and outstanding Common Shares, which became 446,686 post-consolidation Common Shares with no change in shareholding percentage. Upon closing of the RTO Transaction, 9801’s shareholding percentage has decreased to 1.85%.
• 2694 held 85,640,420 pre-consolidation Common Shares, representing 31.77% of the then issued and outstanding Common Shares, which became 337,557 post-consolidation Common Shares with no change in shareholding percentage. Upon closing of the RTO Transaction, 2694’s shareholding percentage has decreased to 1.40%.
• Amuka held pre-consolidation 58,032,670 Common Shares, representing 21.53% of the then issued and outstanding Common Shares, which became 228,740 post-consolidation Common Shares with no change in shareholding percentage. Upon closing of the RTO Transaction, Amuka’s shareholding percentage has decreased to 0.95%.
For the purpose of NI 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues (“NI 62-103”), the address of 9801 is 203-7440 Bathurst Street, Thornhill, Ontario, L4J 7K8; the address of 2694 is 37 Beaumont Plane Thornhill, ON L4J 4X4; and the address of Amuka is 33 Winborne Road, Thornhill, ON L4J 2R8. A copy of the respective early warning report that will be filed by the Below 10% Filers may be obtained on the Company’s SEDAR profile or by contacting Mr. Meckler at 647-502-3558 in terms of 9801, Mr. Talkins at 647-284-9558 in terms of 2694, or Mr. Feferman at 647-938-2474 in terms of Amuka.
Aaron Meckler
9801871 Canada Inc.
