TCK Property Marketplace Celebrates 10 Years and Opens the Door to Hire New Agents

TCK seeks professional growth-minded agents to join their team. Training is offered to new and seasoned agents along with a positive work culture.

We have always been relationship focused in the way we do business, which we attribute to our success at the ten-year marker.” — Tiffany Riddle, co-owner of TCK Property Marketplace

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES , July 16, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- TCK Property Marketplace celebrates their tenth year of business with a grand opening scheduled for July 22, at their new location. As brokers and co-owners, Courtney Kattengell and Tiffany Riddle celebrate their new location at 423 10th Street in Gretna, LA, they are looking to add agents to their growing team.Since 2011, New Orleans natives Kattengell and Riddle have been in partnership in the real estate industry. Both women started on very different career paths but came together in the right place at the right time. They were each ready for a change, and the real estate industry gave them a fresh start and new opportunities in the city they love. They attribute their success to being committed to the best interests of their clients, and this is what they attribute to their success. Their model for success and reputation for results continues to grow. In 2020, TCK Property Marketplace their best year yet, recording 100 units, representing $32 million in sales volume. As of June 2021, TCK has closed on 78 units.Riddle and Kattengell have helped over 800 families throughout their careers by changing the mold of traditional real estate. Instead of working individually, they have always worked their listings together to provide their clients with a one-of-a-kind experience. The team’s personalities are entirely different from one another, and their clients get the best of both worlds. Kattengell describes what it’s like to work at TCK, “We have created a family environment. We cheer each other on, educate, support, and inspire each other each and every day.”Both are incredibly excited about expanding their team. Riddle explains why she thinks they continue to grow, “We have always been relationship focused in the way we do business, which we attribute to our success at the ten-year marker. We look forward to attracting agents with a similar mindset and a real desire to improve their skills around their business.”“We are looking for professional growth minded agents who want to their business to the next level. Training is a cornerstone of what we offer to new and seasoned agents alike. There’s a lot more to embrace in this competitive business than just ‘how to’ type classes. Our training is customized to fit the agents’ needs no matter where they are in their careers,” Kattengell adds. “We also enjoy what we do, and it shows – check out our podcast, ‘Tales of the Sale’ and you’ll see what I mean.”If you are an agent, new or experienced, and are interested in learning more about the TCK Property Marketplace team or if you are in the market to sell/buy in the Greater New Orleans area, visit tckpropertymarketplace.com today to learn more!

