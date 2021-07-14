Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 508 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,425 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks / DUI / Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A502311

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy                            

STATION: Derby               

CONTACT#: (802)334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 07/12/2021 @ approximately 2236 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 100 in the Town of Newport Center

VIOLATION:

1.           DUI

2.           Negligent Operation

 

ACCUSED: Dylan Bessette                                           

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell, VT

 

VICTIM: Richard McAllister

AGE: 56

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Town, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

              On the above listed date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of a single motor vehicle crash located near 1126 VT Route 100 in the Town of Newport, VT. Troopers responded to the scene to further investigate. Upon arrival it became known Bessette was the operator of the vehicle involved. It was learned Bessette was traveling west on VT Route 100 when he traveled off the traveled portion of the roadway and struck a mail box and continued traveling off the roadway until he stuck a residence located on VT Route 100 in the Town of Newport Center. No one inside the residence was injured. Ray’s Auto later responded to the scene and towed the vehicle. Bessette showed indicators of impairment and was screened for DUI. Bessette was subsequently placed under arrest and processed at the VSP Derby Barracks and later released with a citation.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/27/2021 @ 1000 hours           

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED

You just read:

Derby Barracks / DUI / Negligent Operation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.