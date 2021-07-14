Derby Barracks / DUI / Negligent Operation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A502311
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: (802)334-8881
DATE/TIME: 07/12/2021 @ approximately 2236 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 100 in the Town of Newport Center
VIOLATION:
1. DUI
2. Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Dylan Bessette
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell, VT
VICTIM: Richard McAllister
AGE: 56
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Town, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above listed date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of a single motor vehicle crash located near 1126 VT Route 100 in the Town of Newport, VT. Troopers responded to the scene to further investigate. Upon arrival it became known Bessette was the operator of the vehicle involved. It was learned Bessette was traveling west on VT Route 100 when he traveled off the traveled portion of the roadway and struck a mail box and continued traveling off the roadway until he stuck a residence located on VT Route 100 in the Town of Newport Center. No one inside the residence was injured. Ray’s Auto later responded to the scene and towed the vehicle. Bessette showed indicators of impairment and was screened for DUI. Bessette was subsequently placed under arrest and processed at the VSP Derby Barracks and later released with a citation.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/27/2021 @ 1000 hours
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED