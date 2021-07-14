Derby Barracks / DUI / Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A502311

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: (802)334-8881

DATE/TIME: 07/12/2021 @ approximately 2236 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 100 in the Town of Newport Center

VIOLATION:

1. DUI

2. Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Dylan Bessette

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell, VT

VICTIM: Richard McAllister

AGE: 56

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Town, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above listed date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of a single motor vehicle crash located near 1126 VT Route 100 in the Town of Newport, VT. Troopers responded to the scene to further investigate. Upon arrival it became known Bessette was the operator of the vehicle involved. It was learned Bessette was traveling west on VT Route 100 when he traveled off the traveled portion of the roadway and struck a mail box and continued traveling off the roadway until he stuck a residence located on VT Route 100 in the Town of Newport Center. No one inside the residence was injured. Ray’s Auto later responded to the scene and towed the vehicle. Bessette showed indicators of impairment and was screened for DUI. Bessette was subsequently placed under arrest and processed at the VSP Derby Barracks and later released with a citation.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/27/2021 @ 1000 hours

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED