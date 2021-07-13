Representative Swanson Opens Applications for Texas Armed Services Scholarship

by: Rep. Swanson, Valoree

07/01/2021

AUSTIN - Representative Valoree Swanson (Spring) has begun accepting applications for the Texas Armed Services Scholarship. Each year, Representative Swanson nominates one student for the award, which can amount up to $10,000.

Eligible students may submit their resumes, cover letters, transcripts, and references to Rep. Swanson’s office by emailing District150.Swanson@house.texas.gov. To view eligibility requirements, please visit the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board website at hhloans.com.

"It is my distinct honor to nominate patriotic young Texans to this scholarship program. These students have proven their love of country by committing themselves to serve in our armed services, and it is a privilege for me to help them achieve their educational goals,” Rep. Swanson said.

The deadline for submitting applications to Rep. Swanson’s office is July 31, 2021.

