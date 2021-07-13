Representative Swanson’s Fair Play in Women’s Sports Act has Majority Support in the Texas House

by: Rep. Swanson, Valoree

03/25/2021

AUSTIN - Representative Valoree Swanson (Spring) announced she has solidified the support of 76 of her colleagues for House Bill 1458, the Fair Play in Women’s Sports Act, constituting a majority of the Texas House. These members have publicly added their names as co-authors of the bill.

The bill has been referred to the Texas House State Affairs Committee, and Rep. Swanson has asked for a hearing as soon as possible. Of the 13 members on the Committee, 7 are co-authors of the bill, including Chairman Chris Paddie.

House Bill 1458 would apply to both the University Interscholastic League and to collegiate sports in Texas to prevent biological males from competing in women’s sports. The bill would require sports be categorized as male-only, female-only, or co-ed.

“I am excited to announce majority support for women’s sports, fairness, and safety among my House colleagues!” said Rep. Swanson. “Women secured the right to vote 100 years ago. We secured the right to equal opportunity in high school and collegiate sports in 1972. Now, biological males are threatening those gains by entering girls’ sports and robbing them of both championship trophies and scholarship opportunities. My colleagues and I are fighting back for women and girls!”

Similar legislation has been introduced in the majority of states.

This legislation will protect girls who are losing out on athletic and scholarship opportunities, such as Selina Soule. Selina is a Division I athlete who was forced to compete against biological males and lost. Watch her testimonial here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ODIOfitI4w

To read the bill text and view the Joint Author and Co-Author list, click here: https://capitol.texas.gov/BillLookup/history.aspx?LegSess=87R&Bill=HB1458

