Route 380 Baum Boulevard Paving this Week in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing paving operations on Baum Boulevard (Route 380) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Wednesday and Thursday nights, July 14-15 weather permitting.

Paving operations will occur from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. each night in the following locations:

Wednesday night, July 14 – Baum Boulevard between Roup Avenue and South Euclid Avenue. Baum Boulevard will close to traffic between Roup Avenue and South Beatty Street.

Thursday night, July 15 - Baum Boulevard between Morewood Avenue and South Negley Avenue. Baum Boulevard will close to traffic between Morewood Avenue and South Negley Avenue.

Traffic will be detoured each night.

Posted Detours

Wednesday Night

Eastbound Baum Boulevard

From eastbound Baum Boulevard, turn right onto Roup Avenue

Turn left onto Centre Avenue

Turn left onto South Beatty Street

Follow South Beatty Street back to Baum Boulevard

End detour

Westbound Baum Boulevard

Thursday Night

Eastbound Baum Boulevard

From eastbound Baum Avenue, turn right onto South Millvale Avenue

Turn left onto Centre Avenue

Turn left onto South Negley Avenue

Follow South Negley Avenue back to Baum Boulevard

End detour

Westbound Baum Boulevard

Motorists are advised to use caution, slow down and expect changing traffic patterns. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

