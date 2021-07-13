Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Route 380 Baum Boulevard Paving this Week in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing paving operations on Baum Boulevard (Route 380) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Wednesday and Thursday nights, July 14-15 weather permitting.

Paving operations will occur from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. each night in the following locations: 

  • Wednesday night, July 14 – Baum Boulevard between Roup Avenue and South Euclid Avenue. Baum Boulevard will close to traffic between Roup Avenue and South Beatty Street.

  • Thursday night, July 15 - Baum Boulevard between Morewood Avenue and South Negley Avenue. Baum Boulevard will close to traffic between Morewood Avenue and South Negley Avenue.

Traffic will be detoured each night.

Posted Detours

Wednesday Night

Eastbound Baum Boulevard

  • From eastbound Baum Boulevard, turn right onto Roup Avenue

  • Turn left onto Centre Avenue

  • Turn left onto South Beatty Street

  • Follow South Beatty Street back to Baum Boulevard

  • End detour

Westbound Baum Boulevard

Thursday Night

Eastbound Baum Boulevard

  • From eastbound Baum Avenue, turn right onto South Millvale Avenue

  • Turn left onto Centre Avenue

  • Turn left onto South Negley Avenue

  • Follow South Negley Avenue back to Baum Boulevard

  • End detour

Westbound Baum Boulevard

Motorists are advised to use caution, slow down and expect changing traffic patterns.  Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Allegheny, Beaver, and Lawrence counties at www.penndot.gov/District11.

Information about infrastructure in District 11, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D11Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNews and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

