Road Closure Route 3049 (Guffey Road) - North Huntingdon

Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of the closure of Route 3049 (Guffey Road) located in North Huntingdon Township, Westmoreland County. The closure will be located between Route 3047 (Turner Valley Road) and Mickanin Road. The closure will begin on Monday, July 19 at 6am and will open on Tuesday, August 31 at 4pm.

The closure will be in place to allow crews to perform slide repairs. A marked detour will be in place using Route 3049 (Clay Pike Road), Route 3047 (Station Road), Route 3051 (Robbins Station Road) and Route 3047 (Ridge Road/Turner Valley Road).

Media contact: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135

