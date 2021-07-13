UDOT informs Utah Transportation Commission of intent to raise speed limits in certain areas of I-70 and I-15

EAGLE MOUNTAIN — The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) informed the Utah Transportation Commission of its decision to raise the speed limits on certain areas of rural Utah interstates today during the monthly Utah Transportation Commission Meeting, held in the Eagle Mountain City Council chambers.

Traffic and Safety Director Robert Miles told the commission that the division has completed an analysis on speed, crash and fatal crash data. The studies were conducted this spring and summer, and determined that raising the speed limits in these areas would be safe and appropriate. Miles said the speed limit increases would also create consistency with similar areas on those freeways.

UDOT will increase the speed limit on intermittent stretches of Interstate 70 from the I-15 junction to the junction with S.R. 24 (MP 7.94 to 139.35)

The major changes will be seen on Interstate 15 through Pine Creek and Baker Canyons where areas previously limited to 65 and 75 MPH will now be 80 MPH. (Trucks will still be limited to 65 MPH). Miles said the addition of a climbing lanes in that area allowed for an increased speed limit for passenger cars.

Updated signs will be placed in those locations within the next few weeks.

The following chart outlines the changes that will be made.