Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 493 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,419 in the last 365 days.

Media Event: UDOT and DPS to release preliminary 2016 traffic fatality numbers

UDOT and DPS to release preliminary 2016 traffic fatality numbers

Safety advocates ask Utahns to honor lives lost by choosing to drive safely

 

WHAT: On Wednesday, UDOT and DPS will release preliminary traffic fatality numbers for 2016. Leadership from the Departments of Transportation and Public Safety will be available at the State Capitol for one-on-one interviews.

Markers will fill the West staircase in the Capitol, one for each life lost on Utah roads in 2016, in memoriam and as a reminder to always put safety first while driving.

Prior to the media availability, the preliminary 2016 fatalities report will be emailed to media at 8 a.m. Wednesday to allow time for review.

 

WHEN: Media Availability Wednesday, January 18, 2017, at 10 a.m.

  • 10 a.m.  Welcome, John Gleason (UDOT PIO) and Marissa Villasenor (DPS PIO)

  • 10:05 a.m.  One-on-one interviews, Carlos Braceras and Commissioner Keith Squires

 

WHO:

  • Director Carlos Braceras, UDOT

  • Commissioner Keith Squires, DPS

 

VISUALS:

  • Memorial markers depicting the number of Utah’s 2016 traffic-related deaths

  • Display of 2016 fatality numbers as infographics. Infographics will be made available to media, digitally and in print

 

WHERE: Utah State Capitol Rotunda, 350 State St, Salt Lake City, UT 84111

 

CONTACTS:

John Gleason, UDOT PIO 801-560-7740 jgleason@utah.gov

Marissa Villasenor, DPS PIO 801.793.8025 mvillasenor@utah.gov

You just read:

Media Event: UDOT and DPS to release preliminary 2016 traffic fatality numbers

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.