Media Event: UDOT and DPS to release preliminary 2016 traffic fatality numbers

UDOT and DPS to release preliminary 2016 traffic fatality numbers
Safety advocates ask Utahns to honor lives lost by choosing to drive safely
WHAT: On Wednesday, UDOT and DPS will release preliminary traffic fatality numbers for 2016. Leadership from the Departments of Transportation and Public Safety will be available at the State Capitol for one-on-one interviews.
Markers will fill the West staircase in the Capitol, one for each life lost on Utah roads in 2016, in memoriam and as a reminder to always put safety first while driving.
Prior to the media availability, the preliminary 2016 fatalities report will be emailed to media at 8 a.m. Wednesday to allow time for review.
WHEN: Media Availability Wednesday, January 18, 2017, at 10 a.m.
-
10 a.m. Welcome, John Gleason (UDOT PIO) and Marissa Villasenor (DPS PIO)
-
10:05 a.m. One-on-one interviews, Carlos Braceras and Commissioner Keith Squires
WHO:
-
Director Carlos Braceras, UDOT
-
Commissioner Keith Squires, DPS
VISUALS:
-
Memorial markers depicting the number of Utah’s 2016 traffic-related deaths
-
Display of 2016 fatality numbers as infographics. Infographics will be made available to media, digitally and in print
WHERE: Utah State Capitol Rotunda, 350 State St, Salt Lake City, UT 84111
CONTACTS:
John Gleason, UDOT PIO 801-560-7740 jgleason@utah.gov
Marissa Villasenor, DPS PIO 801.793.8025 mvillasenor@utah.gov