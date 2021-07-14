The 26th Annual Art Directors Guild Awards Set for Saturday, March 5, 2022

The Art Directors Guild (ADG, IATSE Local 800) 26th Annual Excellence in Production Design Awards will take place on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

The 2021-22 timeline for the ADG Awards is:

• Submissions Open for Television & Feature Film at www.adg.org - Monday, Oct. 4, 2021

• Submissions for Television Close - Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

• Submissions for Feature Films Close - Monday, Dec. 20, 2021

• Online Voting for Television & Feature Film Nominations Begins - Monday, Dec. 27, 2021

• Online Voting for All Nominations Ends - Friday, Jan. 21, 2022 (5PM PT)

• Nominations Announced - Monday, Jan 24, 2022

• Final Online Voting Begins - Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022

• Final Online Voting Ends - Thursday, March 3, 2022 (5PM PT)

• Winners Announced at 26th Annual ADG Awards - Saturday, March 5, 2022

*** Dates subject to change

Honorees for Lifetime Achievement, Hall of Fame and Cinematic Imagery Awards will be announced at a later date. Further inquiries regarding the ADG Awards may be directed to Debbie Patton, ADG Awards & Events Director, at 818.762.9995, Email: Debbie@adg.org

ADG Awards are open only to productions when made within the U.S. by producers signatory to the IATSE agreement. Foreign entries are acceptable without restrictions.

ABOUT THE ART DIRECTORS GUILD:

Established in 1937, the Art Directors Guild (IATSE Local 800) represents 3,000 members who work throughout the world in film, television and theater as Production Designers and Art Directors; Scenic, Title and Graphic Artists; Set Designers and Model Makers; and Illustrators and Matte Artists. The ADG’s ongoing activities include a Film Society screening series, annual “Excellence in Production Design Awards” gala, bimonthly craft magazine (PERSPECTIVE), figure drawing and other creative workshops, extensive technology and craft training programs and year-round Gallery 800 art exhibitions. For the Guild’s online directory and website resources, go to www.adg.org. Connect with the Art Directors Guild on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

