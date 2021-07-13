Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
New state park trail app available

The Iowa DNR has developed an online mapping application to help visitors navigate trails in state parks.

Through GPS and mobile data, the application can be accessed on mobile phones and helps the user identify trail names, trail heads, acceptable trail use (i.e. hiking, biking, etc.), and distances. The application is web-based rather than downloadable from an app store, so data service availability could be a factor when using the trail map application. To access trail maps, go to iowadnr.gov/stateparks and click on Iowa State Park Trails.

