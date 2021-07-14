Radix Health Honored as one of “Atlanta’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®” for Three Consecutive Years
We’re proud to be recognized for this award for the third year in a row. We value creating an environment where employees feel supported and have the opportunity for growth.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, July 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Each year, companies throughout the Atlanta Metropolitan Area compete to be named one of “Atlanta's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®.” Only companies that distinguish themselves as having the most innovative and thoughtful human resources approach receive this honor.
— Emily Tyson, Chief Operating Officer of Radix Health
An independent research firm evaluates each company’s entry, based on various categories including compensation, benefits and employee solutions; employee enrichment, engagement and retention; employee education and development; recruitment, selection and orientation; employee achievement and recognition; and more.
“The Best and Brightest is a powerful community of elite leaders who share ideas and practices and have proven they are employers of choice. Best and Brightest winning companies have also been a voice for important actions in creating a sustainable culture that works, ensuring the wellbeing of their employees come first,” said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO, Best and Brightest Programs.
Radix Health will be honored with fellow companies selected on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.
Emily Tyson (Chief Operating Officer of Radix Health) shares, “We’re proud to be recognized for this award for the third year in a row. We value creating an environment where employees feel supported and have the opportunity for growth. The true recognition goes to our talented team who embrace Radix’s culture and provide consistent, valuable input to our leadership team. This helps us grow our company and support our mission of health equity where all patients can see their doctors more easily.”
Radix Health was also honored this year as a top U.S. startup employer by Forbes and as one of the fastest-growing companies in Atlanta by the Atlanta Business Chronicle.
About the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®
The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® is a national program that provides the business community with the opportunity to gain recognition, showcase their best practices, and demonstrate why they are an ideal place for employees to work. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives, and building a stronger community as a whole. It is presented annually in several markets, including Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Miami, Milwaukee, Nashville, New York, Portland, San Diego, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, and nationally.
About Radix Health
Radix Health is a technology company that believes patient experience starts with patient access. Our data-driven scheduling solutions help medical practices and hospital groups throughout the United States align provider supply with patient demand, maximize existing capacity, and reduce delays in care. We help leading medical groups optimize every step of a patient’s appointment journey -- from alerting patients to needed care, helping them find the right provider, scheduling an appointment across multiple channels, and engaging with patients until the day of their visit. We take the busy work out of getting patients in the door so you can focus on the hard work of keeping them healthy. To learn more, please visit www.radixhealth.com or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter.
Ellen Sirull
Radix Health
+1 404-585-8599
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn