Leading Orthopaedic Group Partners with Radix Health to Launch Self-Scheduling Practice-Wide
Rollout Enhances Patient Experience and Scheduling Efficiencies
As Rothman Orthopaedics continues to expand, we are consistently looking for ways to improve the patient experience, and we are pleased to launch online scheduling with Radix Health on our platforms.”ATLANTA, GA, US, June 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Radix Health, a leading provider of patient access and scheduling technologies, announces the launch of mobile-optimized patient self-scheduling for Rothman Orthopaedic Institute, a world leader in orthopaedics with offices in Greater Philadelphia, New Jersey, New York Metro, and Central Florida.
— Alexander R. Vaccaro, President of Rothman Orthopaedic Institute
“As Rothman Orthopaedics continues to expand, we are consistently looking for ways to improve the patient experience, and we are pleased to launch online scheduling with Radix Health on our platforms,” says Alexander R. Vaccaro, M.D., Ph.D., MBA, President of Rothman Orthopaedic Institute, Richard H. Rothman Professor and Chairman of the Department of Orthopaedics, and Professor of Neurosurgery at Thomas Jefferson University and Hospitals. “We understand our patients value convenience so allowing them 24/7 access to online scheduling will enable more people the opportunity to make appointments during business hours or after.”
“Rothman Orthopaedics is a best-in-class example of putting the patient experience first while also working to make things easier for their team. We’re excited to help them take this next step to not only streamline scheduling but empower their patients to schedule on any device at any time easily and quickly,” shares Arun Mohan, MD, (Co-Founder and CEO of Radix Health). “This also creates additional opportunity to more easily acquire new patients and get them seen by a provider more quickly. The partnership with Rothman and the collaboration between our teams to make everything run smoothly behind the scenes for patients scheduling online is also inspiring.”
According to an Accenture survey, over two-thirds (68%) of consumers said they’d be more likely to choose a provider with whom they can book, change, and cancel appointments online. This robust self-scheduling offering empowers Rothman patients to book appointments at any location with any of their 178 providers 24/7. Last year as Covid-19 hit the country hard, Rothman launched self-scheduling capabilities for telemedicine appointments with Radix.
Providing seamless online scheduling to a large database of patients required carefully assessing scheduling workflows, something the Radix team collaborated closely with Rothman’s team to execute.
About Rothman Orthopaedics
Rothman Orthopaedic Institute is the largest musculoskeletal practice in the United States according to Becker’s Review. A world leader in the field of orthopaedics, Rothman Orthopaedics partners with health systems, hospitals, and physicians to build enduring musculoskeletal systems of care in communities that are high-quality, compassionate, affordable, and grounded in evidence-based medicine Rothman Orthopaedic Institute orthopaedists treat patients in over 50 locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, and most recently in Florida through its new partnership with AdventHealth. Rothman also has surgical privileges at 58 facilities across the tri-state region. With experts in nine orthopaedic subspecialties including spine, hip and knee, foot and ankle, shoulder and elbow, hand and wrist, sports medicine, physical medicine and rehabilitation, orthopaedic oncology, and trauma, Rothman Orthopaedic Institute is recognized for excellence in clinical treatment methods, research, education, and technology.
Consistently recognized as national and regional “Top Docs,” Rothman Orthopaedic Institute is proud to be the official team physicians for the Philadelphia Eagles, Phillies, 76ers, the iconic Radio City Rockettes, The Big East Conference, as well as over 40 college and high school teams.
For more information about Rothman Orthopaedic Institute, please visit www.RothmanOrtho.com.
About Radix Health
Radix Health is a technology company that believes patient experience starts with patient access. Our data-driven, rules-based solutions align provider supply with patient demand, maximizing existing capacity, and reducing delays in care. We help leading medical groups optimize every step of a patient’s appointment journey -- from alerting patients to needed care, helping them find the right provider, scheduling an appointment across multiple channels, and engaging with patients until the day of their visit. We take the busy work out of getting patients in the door so you can focus on the hard work of keeping them healthy. To learn more, please visit radixhealth.com or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter.
