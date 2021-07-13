Washington County Woman Arrested for Tax Evasion and Theft

JONESBOROUGH - The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted the investigation that led to the indictment and arrest of Amy Oaks Turner for tax evasion and theft of property. Revenue special agents arrested Turner, 48, today.

On July 7, 2021, a Washington County Grand Jury indicted Turner on one felony count of theft of property over $60,000, 51 felony counts of filing false sales tax returns, and one felony count of tax evasion. The indictments allege Turner willfully attempted to evade sales tax by filing false sales tax returns for Charley’s Philly Steaks, from January 2015 through March 2019. Bond was set at $50,000.

“The Department of Revenue promotes voluntary taxpayer compliance by educating taxpayers, aggressively pursuing criminal sanctions and demanding accountability when taxpayers engage in fraudulent activity," Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said. "This indictment underscores the department's ongoing efforts to enforce Tennessee's tax laws."

If convicted, Turner could be sentenced to a maximum of two years in the state penitentiary and fined up to $3,000 for each count of tax evasion, and a maximum of six years in the state penitentiary and fined up to $10,000 for the theft charge.

The department is pursuing this criminal case in cooperation with District Attorney Ken Baldwin’s office. Citizens who suspect violations of Tennessee's revenue laws should call the toll-free tax fraud hot line at (800) FRAUDTX (372-8389).

