in/PACT Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of Chief Revenue Officer Gregg O’Neill
O’Neill tapped to spearhead sales, customer success and strategic partnership effortsCHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- in/PACT Incorporated, a leading enterprise charitable giving platform, announced today the appointment of Gregg O’Neill to a new leadership role as Chief Revenue Officer. In this capacity, he will oversee all of the processes and organization revolving around in/PACT’s sales and revenue growth in its two key verticals of Loyalty and Financial Services.
Gregg joined in/PACT in 2020 as SVP of Business Development, Loyalty Services and has played a key role in the company, culminating early this year with the launch of a new nationwide loyalty program for Walgreens. Commented in/PACT’s Chairman and CEO, John McNeel, “Since joining in/PACT just over a year ago, Gregg has shown exceptional leadership and accountability in driving our business development, sales, and operations, equipping the company with new ideas and opportunities for significant growth.”
"During my 15 month tenure at in/PACT I have become more impassioned about our mission to grow the world's heart, powered by our technology platform that connects brands and consumers to charities in their communities,” stated O’Neill. “As the company continues to grow, in my new role I can look to grow our presence beyond loyalty and retail, to drive adoption in Financial Services and Banking, where we have made great strides in the past year.”
O'Neill's advancement to CRO comes at a time when in/PACT has been bolstering its leadership team and significantly ramping up its loyalty and FinTech giving platforms. in/PACT’s PurposeTech platform is driving a transformative approach to the charitable giving landscape, rapidly approaching $500 billion in donations annually.
“We have a strong team that is growing and I'm appreciative of their support,”adds McNeel. “As we continue to innovate our product and solution offerings that constitute our PurposeTech platform, and with Gregg’s leadership, I am bullish in our growth trajectory and looking forward to strong progress in 2021 and beyond."
in/PACT offers integrated giving solutions for Fortune 500 digital banking and loyalty providers, enabling people to support the charities they care about most. in/PACT's cloud-based platform provides a trusted environment to make charitable giving more convenient and secure.
For more information visit, in/PACT online, here.
About in/PACT
in/PACT develops cloud-based charitable giving solutions for the financial services and loyalty industries and is incorporated in the state of Delaware, with headquarters in Charleston, South Carolina. GoodCoinTM, a white-labeled platform specifically designed to be embedded in digital banking, allows consumers to make charitable contributions via their debit or credit cards, online banking, or mobile banking apps of participating financial institutions. The charity payments are supported with an optimal consumer experience that provides access to over 1.2 million charities, matching & round-up campaigns, social impact tracking, social media sharing, and tax receipts. in/PACT’s Loyalty Solutions allow retail chains’ or brands’ customers to receive rewards redeemable for donations to local and national charities.
Tawanda Carlton
Media Frenzy Global
+1 910-358-7224
email us here