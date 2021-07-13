MAINE PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION RELEASES INDEPENDENT AUDIT REPORT ON CMP'S MANAGEMENT STRUCTURE

July 13, 2021

Hallowell, Maine - The Maine Public Utilities Commission (Commission) received the results today of an independent audit of the management structure of Central Maine Power (CMP) and its affiliated service companies, Avangrid Management Company and Avangrid Services Company. The Commission ordered the audit in January 2020 at the conclusion of an investigation into CMP's rates.

The independent audit, performed by Liberty Consulting Group, was initiated by the Commission to determine whether CMPs current management structure is appropriate and in the interest of Maine ratepayers. The audit report includes an executive summary which lays out key components of Libertys analysis.

"The Commission ordered this audit to address concerns about whether there are fundamental problems with the companys management structure that have led to the erosion of service quality experienced by customers," said Chairman Philip L. Bartlett II. We are seeking comments from the public and interested parties on the report and will determine appropriate next steps, which could include a formal proceeding, once we have more fully reviewed the report and any comments filed.

The Liberty Consulting Group report and all public documents related to the case are available on the Commission website. Please reference Case #2018-00194.

