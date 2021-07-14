The POWER of YOU Event! +17 of the world's top Though Leaders Online Live 2-Day Event!

Join 17 of the world's top thought leaders for a free, 2-day event! Authors Mark Victor Hansen and Crystal Dwyer Hansen Dr. Rollin McCraty, Director of Research at the HeartMath Institute

Take your power back and achieve success in every area of your life, and learn the latest methods with world’s top experts. Get ahead in business and life!

Believe you have a destiny to be great.” — Mark Victor Hansen

This is the premier, "MUST SEE" event of the summer! We have gathered the world's brightest minds to train you on the most critical things you need to know for life and business to thrive in our rapidly changing world.

We have the trainers, methods, resources, and information you'd need to get ahead. We have speakers like Mark Victor Hansen (from Chicken Soup for the Soul), Jeff Hoffman (from Priceline, Ubid, and Bookig.com), Dr. John Demartini (The Secret), Paul Allen (Ancestry, Soar), Merideth Walker (XPRIZE) and much more!!

We have the trainers, methods, resources, and information you'd need to get ahead. We have speakers like Mark Victor Hansen (from Chicken Soup for the Soul), Jeff Hoffman (from Priceline, Ubid, and Bookig.com), Dr. John Demartini (The Secret), Paul Allen (Ancestry, Soar), Merideth Walker (XPRIZE) and much more!! This is a free event where we will come together as humanity to lift each other and work together for a better world! Join Us!

It's time to own your future and upgrade your mindset, motivation and methodology so you can improve your wealth, health and happiness on

July 22nd & 23rd, 2021.

The Power of You with Speakers: Mark Victor Hansen , Dr John Demartini, Rollin McCraty, Ph.D., Crystal Dwyer Hansen, Jeff Hoffman, Jennifer K. Hill, Arthur Samuel Joseph, Dr Bradley Nelson, Dr Dain Heer, Meredith Walker, Moshe Gersht, Manash Misra, Preston Weekes, Joe Beck, Eldin Hasa, Sarah McCrum, Paul Allan, and Gary Malkin.

About Mark Victor Hansen

Mark Victor Hansen (Chicken Soup for the Soul), #1 World Record holder for selling most non fiction books.

Mark is widely known as an American inspirational and motivational speaker, trainer, author, serial entrepreneur, and member of multiple board of directors. He is best known as the founder and co-creator of the “Chicken Soup for the Soul” book series, with more than 500 million books sold.

About Dr. John Demartini

Dr. John Demartini is a world-renowned specialist in human behaviour, a researcher, polyglot, author and global educator and is considered one of the world’s leading authorities on human behaviour, leadership and entrepreneurialism. He has studied over 30,000 books across all the defined academic disciplines, and is the founder of the Demartini Institute.

He has authored more than 40 books on a wide range of topics such corporate and financial empowerment, self-development, relationships and social transformation. He has appeared on Larry King Live and regularly contributes to the Oprah Magazine.

About Jeff Hoffman

Jeff Hoffman is an award-winning global entrepreneur, proven CEO, worldwide motivational speaker, bestselling author, Hollywood film producer, a producer of a Grammy Award winning jazz album, and executive producer of an Emmy Award winning television show.

I﻿n his career, he has been the founder of multiple startups, he has been the CEO of both public and private companies, and he has served as a senior executive in many capacities. Jeff has been part of a number of well-known successful startups, including Priceline.com/Booking.com, uBid.com and more.

About Meredith Walker

Meredith Walker is XPRIZE Global Economist and Head of Prize Advancement. She activates a worldwide network of generous, visionary business and government leaders to provide the multi-million-dollar prize purses that incentivize teams to focus extraordinary efforts toward breakthrough solutions for humanity. A public speaker and published author, she delivers positive, proactive messages on economic growth, transformational technologies and entrepreneurial, market-driven, cross-sector solutions to global problems in security, sustainability and resilience.

About Dr. Rollin McCraty

Rollin McCraty, Ph.D., director of research at the HeartMath Institute. Scientist, psychophysiologist, executive vice president and director of research at HeartMath Institute, member of the Global Coherence Steering committee and project coordinator of GCI’s Global Coherence Monitoring System. McCraty’s critical research on heart rate variability and heart-rhythm coherence has gained international attention in the scientific community and is helping to change long-held perceptions about the heart’s role in health, behavior, performance and quality of life.

