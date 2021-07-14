Marlin Medical Solutions Establishes Foundation
Marlin Medical Solutions LLC, announced the launch of its philanthropic arm, The Marlin Medical Foundation.
The creation of this foundation aligns with my personal values of giving hope to the hopeless and a voice to the voiceless”DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, July 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marlin Medical Solutions, a premier provider of high-quality medical devices, pharmaceuticals and equipment in the healthcare industry, today announced the launch of its philanthropic arm, The Marlin Medical Foundation.
The primary purpose of the Marlin Medical Foundation is to support the North Texas community by providing funding to organizations in the region that empower individuals to transform their lives.
“The creation of this foundation aligns with my personal values of giving hope to the hopeless and a voice to the voiceless,” said Dave Marlin Edwards, CEO of Marlin Medical Solutions.
Grant applications can be submitted to the Marlin Medical Foundation website.
About Marlin Medical Solutions LLC
Marlin Medical Solutions is a premier provider of high-quality medical devices, pharmaceuticals, consumables and equipment for large hospital systems and enterprise companies. In addition, the company also provides concierge services to healthcare professionals to not only manage their practice, but make it exceptional. Marlin Medical offers turnkey solutions with everything needed for a physician to open a practice, from the waiting area to the procedure room.
Brooke Herigon
The Power Group
+1 469-620-1055
