Wetmore Road to be Paved This Week as Road Work Continues in McKean County

Clearfield, PA – Paving is scheduled this week for Route 3002 (Wetmore Road) in McKean County, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

This Wednesday, July 14 through Tuesday, July 20, drivers will encounter crews performing paving operations along the length of Wetmore Road in Hamilton Township. The road will remain open, but drivers may encounter intermittent closures of sections of the roadway while paving takes place. Such closures will require drivers to turn around and take additional time and effort to reach their destinations. Drivers familiar with the area may choose to use alternate routes. PennDOT thanks motorists for their patience during this paving work.

Work hours are currently set for 7:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M. each day.

Wetmore Road will be fully open at the end of each work day.

Work may take place on Saturday, July 17.

There will be no work on Sunday, July 18.

This work is part of a $3.4 million project, to address improvements across thirteen state routes in McKean and Potter counties. PennDOT will issue updates as work progress requires. IA Construction Company of Franklin, PA is the contractor on this project.

Roads to see work under this contract in McKean County include:

• Route 6, west of Smethport

• Route 3002 (Wetmore Road)

• Route 3003 (Burning Well Road)

Roads to see work under this contract in Potter County include:

• Route 44

• Route 155

• Route 607

• Route 872

• Route 3002 (Cowley Hill Road)

• Route 3006 (Ice Mine Road)

• Route 4001 (Sartwell Creek Road)

• Route 4005 (Whitney Creek Road/Fishing Creek Road)

• Route 4009 (Baker Creek Road)

• Route 4013 (North Hollow Road)

Work activities include combinations of milling, scratch and resurfacing/paving, placement of pavement markings, and miscellaneous items. PennDOT expects overall work across the two counties to be complete by the end of September. Drivers are reminded to use caution in work zones, obey posted speed limits and always buckle up.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin (814) 360-3013, Timothy Nebgen (814) 360-3838

